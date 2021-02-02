Jews and Gentile politics

Anti-Semites make a valid point when they highlight the disproportionate Jewish contribution to movements that subvert traditional values. What these anti-Semites conveniently ignore is that whilst Jews challenge the status quo mostly driven by ethical concerns and humanitarian sentiments, as soon as these movements are hijacked by Gentiles they are corrupted and morph into destructive movements.

The history of 19th century Socialism is a case in point. Karl Marx was moved to pen Das Kapital by the inhumane work and pay conditions of factory workers during the heyday of the Industrial Revolution. Marx’s utopian teachings were then applied by Vladimir Lenin, who was three-fourths Gentile, to savagely repress opponents. By the time the ex-orthodox Christian seminarian Joseph Stalin had secured his grip on power, the ideas of Marx had been transformed into a genocidal totalitarian ideology.

The history of Freudianism shows analogous, albeit less violent dynamics. That repressed sexuality was a key trigger of aggressiveness, neuroticism and frustration among bourgeois Europeans during the early 20th century was a valuable finding. Yet the West, instead of learning the importance of promoting responsible sexuality, embraced during the 20th century a popular culture that commercializes sexuality and glorifies promiscuity.



The sole 19th and 20th century Jewish-inspired ideology that has been an unequivocal blessing for the human race is Zionism, precisely due to the fact it was not hijacked by Gentiles,

The dynamics of Critical Theory are similar, though like Communism also tinged with blood and destruction. There appears to be a long way from the highbrow pages of Horkheimer and Marcuse to the mobs that are tearing down statues and ransacking stores in the name of racial justice. Yet that is exactly what was bound to happen when highbrow German Jewish philosophy met inner-city gang culture.

In other words, Diaspora Jewish political and intellectual movements are systematically corrupted as soon as they are hijacked by mainstream society.

There are several reasons for this phenomenon. One reason is that Diaspora Jews, raised during sixty generations on a diet of Torah and Talmud are endowed with a different cultural and ethical baggage than most Gentiles. In other words, revolutionary ideas that appear sublime when crafted by Jewish intellectuals, rapidly become tools of death and destruction when applied by members of groups with a very different intellectual and ethical upbringing.

The second reason is that Christians and Muslims have historically been educated to believe in the power of dark and sinister forces. As I describe at length in this piece, this indoctrination has bred generations of Gentiles to believe that fighting evil is more important than adding goodness to the world. As a result, the thirst for justice and freedom of non-Jews gets routinely diverted into a hunt for scapegoats. The statues of Lincoln and George Washington destroyed by pro-BLM mobs are thus heirs to a tradition that a century earlier led to the genocide of affluent peasants during Soviet rule.

Diaspora Jews should therefore resist the temptation of promoting and espousing ideas that undermine the collective consensus of surrounding society. Their stance, albeit ethically justified in the short-run, fans passions that are hard to douse and control in the long-run.

A contemporary example of this phenomenon is provided by the sizable number of religious Jews in Europe who sympathize with populist right-wing parties. These religious Jews support parties that are openly hostile to Muslim immigration in light of their painful experiences with followers of Islam. Unfortunately, this justified fear of Islam and love of security is not shared by many in the parties they vote for. Their cadres often despise these immigrants for being dark-skinned and foreign more than for their devotion to a totalitarian and violent ideology.

If parties such as the AfD in German and the National Rally in France rose to power, it would not be long before Jews themselves suffered due to these parties’ xenophobic agendas.

Thus, whereas in the Diaspora, Marxism led to the Gulags, in Israel it resulted in kibbutzim that helped redeem the Land of Israel while respecting democracy and human rights; whereas elsewhere the abolition of censorship and laws regulating sexual conduct promoted libertinism, Israeli society as a whole voluntarily follows more modest mores; whereas in the USA multiculturalism has degenerated into tribalism, in Israel people from all over the world have built a society that cherishes diversity.

It is for this reason that Zionism is the sole political ideology that Jews qua Jews should identity with. Following secular ideologies and cultural movements whose weapons and banners have been wrested by Gentiles has long been a recipe for destruction, decadence and bitter disappointment.

Rafael Castro is a Noahide Yale and Hebrew University educated business and political analyst based in Europe. Rafael specializes in ghostwriting quality texts for entrepreneurs and politicians. Rafael can be reached at rafaelcastro78@gmail.com