Bennett's offer to Hagit Moshe: Two slots from the top ten

Former Defense Minister and chairman of the Yamina Party Naftali Bennett suggested to the chairman of the Jewish Home Party, Hagit Moshe, that they run together in the elections to the 24th Knesset.

Moshe would be able to get two places in the top ten of Yamina, according to the proposal. Bennett demanded an answer by tonight in order to finish formation of the list as quickly as possible.

A source in the Jewish Home confirmed to Arutz Sheva that contacts with Bennett are underway. Jewish Home responded: "We do not conduct negotiations in the media and do not disclose any information from the discussions that take place behind closed doors."

Earlier Tuesday, Moshe told Galei Israel that her party is currently involved in negotiations with MK Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party (formerly the National Union) for a joint Knesset bid.

“There are real efforts underway to unite Religious Zionist into a single force. The Jewish Home and National Union won’t run separately.”

When asked if there are talks with the Otzma Yehudit party, Moshe responded “No. There are talks between the Jewish Home and the National Union, because it is our natural home.”

Moshe claimed that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not involved in any way with the negotiations.