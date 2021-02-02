Israel's 'Lone Soldier' - The history behind the name
Unpacked explores the motivating factors that draw thousands from around the world to serve and protect their country.
Tags: Lone Soldiers Haredi Soldiers
Lone soldiers
Flash90
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelIsrael's 'Lone Soldier' - The history behind the name
Israel's 'Lone Soldier' - The history behind the name
Unpacked explores the motivating factors that draw thousands from around the world to serve and protect their country.
Tags: Lone Soldiers Haredi Soldiers
Lone soldiers
Flash90
top