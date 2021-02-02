Gafni and Litzman form agreement; rift in Agudat Yisrael

After two days of threats from Degel Hatorah to run separately from Agudat Yisrael, it appears that the two haredi parties will run together, after an agreement was formed for a signing between Minister Yaakov Litzman and Degel Hatorah representatives.

According to the agreement formed between the parties, the Finance Committee will remain in the hands of Degel Hatorah chairman Moshe Gafni, and he will also for the first time be placed first on the list and be awarded the title of "Chairman of United Torah Judaism."

With the publication of the details of the emerging agreement, Agudat Yisrael sharply criticized Litzman.

According to sources close to his fellow faction members MKs Meir Porush and Yisrael Eichler, Litzman reached an agreement with Degel Hatorah over their heads and "sold the party interests to Degel Hatorah," as they put it.

During a meeting last night between Litzman's representative, Deputy Minister Meir Porush and Deputy Minister Uri Maklev, who represented Degel Hatorah, Porush suggested to Maklev that he would allow even the second slot in Degel Hatorah to choose a position before the second slot in Agudat Yisrael, but in return asked for that the seventh slot on the united list to prevent Eichler from being pushed to the eighth and "unrealistic" place.

Degel Hatorah, on the other hand, claimed that the agreement that was formed was in accordance with the "leadership of Agudat Yisrael" and therefore they did not accede to the demand.

In response, sources close to Porush and Eichler said that Litzman "dealt with the party as if it were his private property. This is not how a partner behaves. This is degrading behavior that will not be forgiven."