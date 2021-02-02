Israel nears five million COVID vaccinations

Over three million Israelis have received first dose of COVID vaccine, with nearly two million having received both doses.

Tags: Coronavirus Vaccine
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Pfizer vaccine campaign
Pfizer vaccine campaign
Flash 90

Nearly five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Israel as of now, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) announced Tuesday morning.

Thus far, a total of 4,989,925 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered since Israel’s mass vaccination campaign was launched in December.

Of those, 3,165,000 doses were given as a first dose, with 1,824,525 Israelis having received both doses of the two-dose vaccine.

Edelstein announced that nearly 117,000 doses were administered Monday.

"Almost 5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered thus far."

"We will defeat the virus because we have the best vaccination program anywhere - but the mutations have forced us to extend the lockdown for a little longer. I know this is not easy but we must do it," he stated.

A total of 34.35% of Israelis have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 19.80% having received the first and second doses.



top