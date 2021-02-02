Spectacular Photographs: Crown Heights covered in snow

A strong snowstorm hit New York City and brought with it strong winds and extreme cold.

According to the forecast, the storm will last at least until Wednesday morning.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio instructed residents to stay home. "Non-essential" travel is prohibited.

As a result of the storm, snowfall is dozens of centimeters high. In-person classes in the city's public schools have been canceled and transferred to online format.

Chabad photographer Haim Touito has documented the streets of the Crown Heights neighborhood covered in white and presents the spectacular and snowy footage.





