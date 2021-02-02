Lod: 13 year old attacked by Arabs after leaving home

A 13-year-old boy was attacked by five Arab boys outside the building where he lives in the city of Lod.

The attack took place Monday afternoon. His mother described the incident on Facebook: "At 4:25 in the afternoon. My 13.5-year-old son goes downstairs. At the exit of the building, five boys from the Arab sector attack him for no reason ... he escapes back into the building and the boy continues to chase after him inside.

One of the neighbors saw the attack and began chasing the boys until they escaped. She later called police. "A kind and nice policeman named Avichai handles and opens a call and sends us to the station to file a complaint. We were told to wait outside. We waited and waited patiently, after 45 minutes we asked 'how long will it take?'. The receptionist replied 'I don't know, wait outside.'"

After more than an hour of not being attended to by the police, they decided to leave the station "with the understanding that in any case with our complaint nothing will happen that has not happened to date because every week a different group of children is attacked here. We went home frustrated. So what do they want? To exhaust us? That we won't file complaints so that there will be fewer complaints about attacks? Lod long ago stopped being a safe place for our children."

The mother later said that she returned with her son to file a complaint with the police: "They took us seriously, I wish they would also do something with the complaint."