Report: Netanyahu planning additional lockdown extension

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is pushing for yet another extension of the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report by Israel Hayom Tuesday morning.

The government will convene Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the planned extension, which if passed would continue the lockdown past Friday.

The government voted this Sunday to extend the lockdown until Friday morning.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had called for the lockdown to be extended through next Sunday, but faced sharp opposition from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who demanded that the government commit to reopening the economy starting Thursday. The compromise arrangement limited the current extension till Friday morning.

However, Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and other senior Health Ministry officials are pushing for further extensions of the lockdown.

Gantz, who has relied on experts outside of the government, is calling for loosening restrictions on public activity, calling the current lockdown ineffective.