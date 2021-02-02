Gantz says he has no intention of dropping out of election

Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz declared on Monday that he has no intention of dropping out of the elections for the Knesset.

"I am happy to be here to inform the public that I intend to continue. I represent a broad public which continues to grow. In the end, we will be the most influential party in Israel," Gantz said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

While the polls predict a very low number of seats for Blue and White, the situation is changeable, Gantz argued. "I continue to grow and move forward. I see my in-depth polls and the stability in the number of seats. I am convinced that people will eventually understand that I am fighting within the government to ensure sane conduct."

"I am a responsible person, and I will not risk anything. I will continue and people will follow me. There is a chance that the number of seats will grow. I look the public in the eye and say, 'True, I was wrong in believing Netanyahu. I understand there is no reason to believe him. I am moving forward - follow me,'" he added.

Commenting on the decisions of Avi Nissenkorn and Moshe Ya’alon, who were members of his party in the previous elections, to step down from politics, Gantz said, "Nissenkorn was a good justice minister. I am sorry he left - but he chose to go. He and Ya'alon are friends who were partners, they are good people and I wish them all the success in the world. They made their choices."

Gantz also commented on the issue of extending the lockdown and said, "I understand the difficulties the people are having, so I say we should not continue the lockdown beyond what is epidemiologically warranted. On Wednesday we will hear the experts and start addressing growth. There is no reason a nuclear family sitting at home should not go to a B&B, or that one -on-one treatment not be given."