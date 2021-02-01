Poll: Likud, Yesh Atid strengthen

A survey conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute for Channel 20 shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 31 seats in the next Knesset.

Yesh Atid emerged as the second largest party with 17 seats while the New Hope party continued its downward trend, receiving 14 seats.

Yamina remains stable with 12 seats, the Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats, while the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each.

Yisrael Beyteinu would receive seven seats. Meretz, Labor, and Blue and White would receive four seats each,

The Israelis party, the Economic Party, Religious Zionist party, the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit-Noam list would not pass the electoral threshold.