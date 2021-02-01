New York cancels vaccinations amid severe winter storm

New York City has cancelled all vaccinations for today and tomorrow as a powerful winter storm wallops the big apple.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers: "Blizzard conditions — stay off the roads, stay off the streets and sidewalks, stay inside. If there is any way to avoid traveling, avoid traveling today.”

"Getting around the city will be difficult tomorrow," he added, explaining why all vaccinations would be cancelled. "It will be icy. It will be treacherous. We do not want seniors especially out in those conditions. We will come back strong on Wednesday. We will be able to catch up quickly because we have a vast amount of capacity. But we don’t have enough vaccine."

According to de Blasio, vaccinations would resume as normal on Wednesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the storm, which is expected to dump between 18-24 inches on the Five Boroughs. “I want New Yorkers to hear me loud and clear — stay home and off the roads,” he said.

The MTA announced that all above-ground subway service would cease beginning Monday afternoon.

In addition, all in-person schooling was cancelled as a result of the storm.