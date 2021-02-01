Iranian attack on Israeli embassy in Africa foiled

An Iranian attack against an Israeli embassy in eastern Africa was foiled last month, Kan 11 reported Monday evening.

Western intelligence sources familiar with the details of the case say that Iran sent agents to the same country in Africa, whose job it was to gather intelligence on the Israeli embassy, ​​the United States embassy, ​​and the United Arab Emirates - to investigate the possibility of an attack on one of them. Some of those agents were European citizens who also held Iranian citizenship at the same time.

As part of thwarting this operation, some of the agents were arrested - some in the same African country, and some in other countries. According to intelligence sources, this action by Iran was taken as part of an attempt to respond and avenge the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsaen Fahrizadeh.

Last Friday, a bomb was detonated some 50 meters outside of the Israeli embassy building in New Delhi, India.

The explosion damaged several nearby cars, but caused no damage to the embassy facility. No injuries were reported.

A threatening letter warning of follow-up attacks was left for Israel’s ambassador in India, near the site of the bombing attack.

According to a report Sunday evening by Channel 13, a letter was received by the Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, after the bombing.

The letter, written in English, claimed that the bombing was carried out by a group called Sarallah India Hizbollah, and appeared to link the attack to Iran.

Addressing Ambassador Malka, the letter warned that Friday’s bombing was just a preview of what is to come, and claiming that the organization has been observing the ambassador.

“This is just a trailer presented to you, that how [sic] we can observe you, from your eating to your pie [sic].”

“You are in the red eyes of red scanner, and you can not stop our way no matter how hard you would lick [sic], we can end your life anytime anywhere, but we won’t destroy your terror shelters and we don’t want flow [sic] the blood of innocent people around you.”

“Mind it, all the participants and partners of Israelian [sic] terrorist ideology will be no more in existence. Now ,get ready for a big and better revenge of our heroes: Martyr Qasim Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,” the letter concluded, listing three high-ranking Iranians killed in targeted assassinations.