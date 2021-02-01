Health Ministry: No vaccine restrictions for pregnant women

The Health Ministry released a clarification on Monday evening on the vaccination of pregnant women against the coronavirus.

The ministry stated that "at all stages of pregnancy, there is no impediment to getting vaccinated. This position is in line with the World Health Organization's approach and the Center for Disease Control's position. It is based on the fact that there is no evidence of harm to the fetus or pregnancy 2. In the case of breastfeeding women - the recommendation is to get vaccinated "

In addition it stated that "women who are planning to become pregnant or are undergoing fertility treatment, it is recommended that they complete the two doses of vaccine before pregnancy."

It further noted that " a woman who received a first dose of the vaccine and discovered that she was pregnant - it is recommended to complete the second dose of the vaccine according to the accepted schedule."

The ministry recommends that pregnant women who are in the risk group for infections get vaccinated, as well as pregnant women in the second or third trimester.

"For women planning amniocentesis, it is advisable to avoid the vaccination around the time of the procedure (preferably an interval of at least a week between the vaccination and the procedure) in order to avoid fever or other side effects that may be construed as a complication of the procedure," the ministry concluded.