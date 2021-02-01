After two years: Commission of inquiry into paratrooper's death

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the incident of the death of the late Ron Eliyahu Oved, who was killed as a result of a bus veering off a cliff during the formation of the Paratroopers Brigade on April 11, 2019.

Following this, Land Corps Commander Major General Yoel Strick appointed Brigadier General Ilan Sabag as chairman of the committee that will investigate the issue.

After the incident and in parallel with the command investigation in 2019, it was decided to open an investigation. The comprehensive investigation that has taken place in recent months has revealed new facts because of which the decision was made.

Due to this and in order to fully exhaust the lesson-learning process, the Chief of Staff ordered the appointment of a commission of inquiry to complete the examination of the incident and examine why some of the facts did not come up as part of the command investigation.

"The IDF shares the grief of the Oved family and will continue to accompany them, and will always do whatever it takes to investigate thoroughly and professionally, in order to learn and improve," the IDF Spokesman said.

Kochavi announced the decision to set up the commission of inquiry in person to the late Ron's father with whom he met.