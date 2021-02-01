Entire family hospitalized with coronavirus

A family of six was hospitalized with the coronavirus at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The four youngest children were released to there home today, but the mother and a teenage daughter continue to be hospitalized.

About a week ago, the mother, 41, arrived at Barzilai Hospital and was hospitalized after feeling unwell. She did not have any background illness, and tests performed on her revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus. The hospital said her condition was serious, and she was therefore hospitalized in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit, and put on anesthesia and a ventilator.

It soon became clear that the patient's five children were at home with no adult supervision since their father is not around. Volunteers brought them to the hospital, where they were tested and diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 16 and a half year-old daughter was in the most serious condition, while the younger children were in mild condition.

On Friday, the decision was made to keep the entire family at the hospital after the oldest daughter's condition deteriorated. She is being treated in the Pediatric coronavirus ward and has difficulty breathing,

The younger children were released to the care of a relative today. The mother was awakened from her anesthesia so she could speak with them.