Rabbis, MKs: Destroying settlements a terrible injustice

About 10 MKs from the right-wing factions call on the prime minister and the defense minister to do everything in their power to prevent the destruction of the Maoz Esther outpost.

The call was issued two weeks after it was announced that the security establishment was planning to destroy the outpost where Ahuvya Sandak lived as well as several other outposts following the end of the 30-day mourning period for his death.

The letter was signed by Likud MKs May Golan, Amit Halevi, Shevach Stern, Ariel Kellner, Shlomo Karai, Miki Zohar and Etty Atia, MK Yitzhak Pindros of United Torah Judaism and MK Matan Kahana of Yamina.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and the head of the Kiryat Arba Council, Eliyahu Libman, also joined the call.

MK Ariel Kellner said he "calls on law enforcement to engage in important matters, eradicate crime and maintain public order during the Corona period, and not waste precious resources against pioneering settlers in Israel."

The reading of the MKs joins the call of rabbis from religious Zionism that came out last night and was signed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, Rabbi Avi Smutrit, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Elyakim Lebanon, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Ohad Krakover, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner , Rabbi Chaim Steiner and other rabbis.

"We have been informed that the defense establishment is planning to demolish and evacuate the Maoz Esther neighborhood and other outposts in the coming weeks," the rabbis wrote.

"We, the rabbis of cities and communities, signed below, express shock at this intention. We appeal to the prime minister, the defense minister se and all those who can influence to prevent the act of destruction and act quickly so that it is not carried out.

They even criticized the defense establishment's policy on hilltop communities. "Preventing the settlement of the people of Israel in their land is a terrible injustice," they wrote. "This is doubly serious, because we do not touch the outposts of the Palestinian Authority, which is taking over the territories of our country."

"We appeal to the Israeli government, after the tragic death of Ahuvya Sandak, to make an effort and bring together the young people who are working to bring to life the desolate areas our country, and call for positive action," the rabbis added.