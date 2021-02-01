Coronavirus Czar: 4th lockdown not ruled out

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash stated that it is currently unlikely, but not impossible, that Israel will have to enter a fourth coronavirus lockdown after the current lockdown ends.

"I do not rule out another lockdown, but I hope we do not have to get there. We want to open up the economy in a measured way when the vaccines reduce the morbidity. If we had used other tools to reduce the morbidity, we might have been in a different situation," Ash told reporters.

According to him, the health system constantly monitors the development of mutations in the coronavirus in Israel. "There are about 80 cases of the strain from South Africa. We are working to locate each case."

Addressing the state of the vaccination campaign, he said, "We still want to continue making efforts to vaccinate the at-risk populations before opening to more populations. We have not reached the maximum utilization of the [vaccines] for the populations that can already be vaccinated."

The Coronavirus Czar noted that "the British mutation is infecting the young population at a higher frequency. There is a very moderate decrease in the number of critically ill patients, and the burden on hospitals is great. The mutations may require an additional dose of the vaccine."

When asked about the possibility of full resumption of studies and trade after the lockdown, Ash replied, "We are trying to find the best balance between the fear of rising morbidity and the need to open up the economy. We are interested in resuming studies and are examining the right outline."

He added, "We call on all teachers to come and get vaccinated. Over half of the teachers have already been vaccinated and there are between 8-9% who have fallen ill [prior to the vaccination campaign]. About 60% are protected - that's a nice percentage, but more is needed."

Prof. Ash was also asked about the mass funerals in Jerusalem that provoked much public outrage. "Yesterday there were two mass funeral events and we also heard about weekend parties. I strongly condemn these violations of public order. I call on the leaders to prevent such incidents and the police to prevent gatherings. The leadership should take responsibility and prevent such incidents and the police should use all available means to prevent such incidents. I expect the police to find ways to do that."