Teen suffers heart problems days after getting 2nd vaccine dose

A 19-year-old man with no preexisting conditions was hospitalized at Assaf Hospital in the intensive care unit a few days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The young man arrived at the Terem medical center yesterday complaining of chest pains and an accelerated pulse and was rushed to the hospital, where he was found to be suffering from myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart.

Dr. Badarna Baha, a doctor at the Terem hotline, told Channel 12 News that the young man said he received the vaccine five days ago and reported symptoms of chest pain, accelerated pulse, shortness of breath and sharp pain attempting to breath.

The doctor, who admitted that it was a myocarditis, performed rapid blood tests that indicated a heart problem and referred him immediately to the hospital.

Dr. Abdulhadi Fruji, medical director at Terem, noted that it was not possible to determine with certainty that the myocarditis developed as a secondary result of the vaccine, as the coronavirus could also cause the condition, but the fact that the symptoms began immediately after the vaccine raises the possibility that it was an immune response. .