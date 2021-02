G-d can create wondrous things in the twinkling of an eye, yet the "miracles" that G-d most cherishes are the result of man's hard work and participation.

Therefore, in G-d's 'eyes' a loaf of bread (which requires tremendous labor on man's part to produce), is a greater miracle than a simple orange, which is ours for the picking.

So too, despite the fact that G-d could create a Temple in a heartbeat, G-d holds dearest a Holy Temple that is the work of man.

Positivity & the Holy Temple: Partnering with G-d