

Washington Wizards to launch Hebrew website and podcast

iStock Basketball (illustrative) The Washington Wizards are hoping to attract Israeli fans with a new Hebrew content push. Since signing Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija, the organization has already launched Hebrew social media pages, and their Hebrew team website will soon go live, as well as a Hebrew podcast called the “Wizreali” podcast.



