Will the Knesset freeze VAT payments for daycare operators?

The Knesset's Finance Committee on Monday morning discussed offering an exemption from VAT those operating daycare centers.

MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) joined Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni's (UTJ) request to freeze VAT for daycare operators until after the elections, and to clarify the matter with the court.

Azoulay is also demanding the Finance Minister amend the regulations, exempting daycares from VAT due to the subsidies provided to them.

"It's unthinkable that an outrageous decision should cause additional financial damage to daycare operators and cause operating daycares to close, after they have already suffered during the coronavirus period," he said.

Azoulay also demanded that "during the period when payments are frozen, the Tax Authority will not charge interest from daycare operators."

Promising to oppose the Blue and White party's request to transfer management of Holocaust survivors from the Finance Ministry to the Ministry for Social Equality, he added: "We will oppose the process. If we are making changes anyways, then we should open a new ministry which will work for the sake of Holocaust survivors."