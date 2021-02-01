In these confusing times, our very faith is being tested. Valid questions are being asked, and they shake us to the core. One of the trending questions right now is the following: Why do the righteous suffer and the wicked prosper? In truth, it isn’t just our well-known leaders that guide us through these challenging times. Sometimes, it’s the more hidden gems that show us the way. This story about a religious girl and her pure faith will astound you.

Estee Kornblit is only in her twenties, but her life has been harder than the average. Her mother is handicapped, and she has more than one severely disabled brother. Throughout her life her parents barely had money to pay rent, let alone clothing and food. As a destitute girl with a complicated family background, Estee was subject to bullying as a child. Every morning, she woke up terrified to go to school and face the incessant agonizing remarks and abuse.

Anyone who has been through similar challenges knows that these experiences can either make or break someone. With what she attributes to the help of some caring individuals, Estee survived her childhood and today she is a self-made woman. Today, she is engaged.

But her fight doesn’t stop there. Estee and fiancé Moshe don't have any financial assistance from their parents and they are working hard to get enough funds together to get married and buy the basic things they need to start their lives. Between their full-time jobs, and strangers around the world who are rooting for them, Estee and Moshe are praying they can raise enough funds to live the life that they’ve worked so hard to get.

“I’ve learned that He (G-d) is there for me, even during the darkest moments in my life,” are some of the jaw-dropping words written on her campaign page which has been circulating around the Jewish community. “With His help, anything is possible.”

