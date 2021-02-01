Sunny days to be followed by rainy weekend?

After a rainy weekend following several sunny days, it seems that the coming week will follow a similar pattern.

Monday will be clear, with a significant rise in temperatures and the weather becoming warmer and drier than seasonal average. Harsh eastern winds are expected, especially in northern Israel and in the mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be warmer than seasonal average, and will continue to remain dry. Temperatures will be approximately 6-8 degrees Celsius above seasonal average, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the mountains and in northern Israel.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be warmer than seasonal average, but towards evening, the weather will change and there may be local rainfall.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in most of Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There may be flooding in southern and eastern streams, and temperatures will drop.

Friday will see an additional drop in temperatures, with continued local rainfall and a chance of flooding in southern and eastern Israel.