Samaria man recovers from COVID, gets reinfected with mutation

Ziv Yaffa, a resident of the town of Oranit in western Samaria, was reinfected with the coronavirus, suffering a second infection with the South African variant of COVID.

Yaffa was first infected with the standard variant of the coronavirus in August, at which time he experienced very severe symptoms of the virus before recovering.

According to a report by Yediot Aharanot Monday, Yaffa was recently diagnosed again with the coronavirus – this time becoming infected with the South African variant of the virus.

The new infection was diagnosed after he returned to Israel from Turkey.

In contrast to his first infection, Yaffa has not complained of severe symptoms the second time around, and tested negative once for the virus.

“We need to put this case in proportion,” said Yaffa. “I feel that people have lost perspective entirely. We do we need to be afraid all the time of the mutations?”