Health Ministry confirms 5,140 new COVID-19 cases in Israel

A total of 5,140 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Saturday, out of 54,737 test results received, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

The positivity rate, 9.7%, represents a slight drop from Saturday's 10%.

Currently, there are 1,140 coronavirus patients in serious condition, and 315 of them are on ventilators. A total of 4,796 have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic - over a third of them in January 2021.

So far, 3,081,162 Israelis have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 1,790,121 having received the second dose as well.

Among the recent coronavirus victims was Rabbi Abraham J. Twerski, a renowned psychiatrist specializing in drug abuse, and the author of over 60 books.