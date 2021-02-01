Likud MK: The Likud will defeat all the messiahs of the left

MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Sunday about Avi Nissenkorn’s decision to leave The Israelis party, and discussed the Likud's preparations for the March elections.

“This morning we were informed of another party from the left that exploded like a balloon. There are almost 10 parties that are against Netanyahu and their platform is 'anyone but Bibi'. Every time a new messiah rises on the left who tries to defeat Netanyahu and every time the Likud wins," said Vaturi. "Netanyahu is currently running against Lapid and that is what will happen until the election."

He also commented on the parties to the right of the Likud, New Hope and Yamina, saying, "Without Netanyahu, there will be no government and Gideon Sa’ar will not have a government without Lapid. We all understand the political map and the only possibility for Gideon Sa’ar to form a government is with Yair Lapid."

"The Likud is the home of everyone. I too wear a knitted kippah and every citizen in the State of Israel has a place in the Likud. The Oslo Accords came in the wake of a split on the right. There is a lot of religious Zionism in the Likud. Yamina is building a Likud B, it is an imitation of the Likud. Seeing Bennett reserving spots for people like [Abir] Kara and Shaked, this is Likud B. In the end, it will be either a right-wing government led by Netanyahu or a left-wing government led by Lapid or whoever they decide among them."

Vaturi also responded to Bennett and Sa’ar's criticism of Netanyahu's conduct in the coronavirus crisis.

"Bennett criticizes others despite the fact that he was in the government in the past. I did not see him presenting a solution to coronavirus," he said.