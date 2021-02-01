Two IDF generals in quarantine after exposure to COVID carrier

The head of the IDF Southern Command and the designated deputy Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, were last week in the vicinity of an IDF officer who on Sunday was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The two generals and other commanders from the Southern Command will go into isolation in accordance to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, and will continue to maintain a regular schedule as much as possible.

The IDF said that those who have gone into isolation are feeling well, are asymptomatic and intend to undergo a coronavirus test in the near future.

As of Sunday, there are 2,379 IDF soldiers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who are in light condition. Two IDF soldiers are in moderate condition. 10,164 soldiers are in home isolation.

According to Medical Corps data, as of Friday, 113,678 soldiers had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 25,763 had received the second dose of the vaccine.