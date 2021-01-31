Poll: Likud continues to rise, New Hope falls

The Likud continues to rise, regaining electoral strength it lost since the March 2020 election, according to a new poll released Sunday evening.

The poll, conducted by Midgam, surveying 505 respondents via the internet and telephone, was published Sunday evening by Channel 12.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would win 30 seats. That’s down six from its current 36, but up from 29 seats in the previous Midgam poll, released last week.

Yesh Atid continues to rise, despite splitting off from Telem, receiving 17 seats in the latest poll, compared to 16 last week.

The New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar lost an additional seat in the poll, tumbling from 15 seats last week to 14, while the rightist Yamina sank from 14 seats to 13.

The Joint Arab List held steady at 10 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu retains its seven mandates.

Among the haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas are both projected to win eight seats.

Labor, which until recently failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in the polls, now receives five seats, compared to four seats each for Meretz and Blue and White.

The Religious Zionist Party of MK Bezalel Smotrich fails to cross the electoral threshold even when running jointly with the Jewish Home, receiving a total of 2.1% on a joint ticket.

Otzma Yehudit also fails to clear the threshold, receiving just 1.2%, as does the left-wing HaYisraelim party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

Telem and Gesher received 0.2% of the vote each.