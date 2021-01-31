Liberal media keeping 'one of top pitchers out of baseball HOF'
Newsmax says Red Sox's Curt Schilling, arguably one of the best players in MLB history, hasn't reached Cooperstown due to politics.
baseball
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaLiberal media keeping 'one of top pitchers out of baseball HOF'
Liberal media keeping 'one of top pitchers out of baseball HOF'
Newsmax says Red Sox's Curt Schilling, arguably one of the best players in MLB history, hasn't reached Cooperstown due to politics.
baseball
iStock
top