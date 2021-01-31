MK Hauser: Gideon Sa'ar is Netanyahu's worst nightmare

New Hope chairman Gideon Saar was interviewed on Channel 12 and promised that he would not agree to sit with Netanyahu in the next government when it is formed.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser (New Hope) spoke with Ben Caspit and Aryeh Eldad and began by saying that the government's transfer of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority should not have happened: "Hamas leaders should not be vaccinated with vaccines from Israel."

"The vast majority of the public thinks it is time to put an end to the impasse and say goodbye to Netanyahu. Sa’ar is a threat to Netanyahu - his defamation isn’t working and his society is collapsing around him.”