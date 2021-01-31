Pentagon may 'rethink' vaccinating 9-11 masterminds
Fox News reported the Department of Defense will halt plan to vaccinate 40 Guantanamo Bay inmates.
Tags: 9/11 Fox News Guantanamo Bay Trending
Twin Towers
Pentagon may 'rethink' vaccinating 9-11 masterminds
