MK Tibi: Arabs were fined, Jews were not

MK Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List uploaded a video today (Sunday) to his Twitter account documenting a policeman distributing fines on a bus.

According to him, only the Arab bus passengers were fined because they were not wearing seat belts, while six Jewish passengers who were on the bus and were not wearing seat belts were not fined.

Users responded to the video with accusations of apartheid and comments about large-scale violations of public health guidelines in Jerusalem.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.