Rabbi Yitzchak Aryeh Shiner passes away

In the midst of the funeral of Rabbi Meshulam David Halevi Soloveitchik, the Lithuanian haredi community suffered another tremendous loss with the passing of Rabbi Yitzchak Aryeh Shiner, Rosh Yeshiva of Kamnitz and a member of the Council of Torah Sages of Degel HaTorah has passed away. He was 98 at the time of his death.

Rabbi Shiner strictly adhered to the coronavirus guidelines and even received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus about a week after receiving the vaccine.

As his condition worsened, he was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem in critical condition. In the last day the doctors fought for his life and in the last hour resuscitation efforts were even performed. But despite the efforts of doctors, to the sorrow of the family and his students, he passed away.

Rabbi Shiner served in his position for decades and educated hundreds of students in Torah. Eventually he was appointed to the Council of Torah Sages of the Degel Hatorah party.

With the harsh criticism leveled at the crowds which flocked to Rabbi Soloveitchik's funeral, it is not clear at this time when and how Rabbi Shiner's funeral will take place.