These Kids Stopped Going To School - And Not Because Of COVID

R’ Moshe Tzadka, Dean of Porat Yosef in Israel released a video message just yesterday on a pressing matter. In the video, the Rabbi discusses a personal and close student of his whose children are in great need of specialized treatment. With permission of the family, the Rabbi is open about the details revealing that some of the children suffer from mental illnesses. The Rabbi officially stamps the case as one of urgent life or death. One can see the pain in his eyes as he explains that if they don’t receive help soon, there is no telling what will become of them.

Watch his alarming speech here:

Donors are urged to join R' Tzadka in saving the family’s lives and receive his powerful and heartfelt blessing for success, and safety from suffering. Click here to become involved with this urgent case of life or death and genuinely save a family from hardship.