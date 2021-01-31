Religious Zionist rabbis: Don't demolish Maoz Esther, hill where Ahuvya Sandak lived

A list of rabbis in religious Zionism today, Sunday, called on the prime minister and the security forces to prevent the destruction of the "Maoz Esther" hill where the late Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed during a chase with police in the Binyamin region, lived.

The letter was signed by the rabbis: Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Chaim Shteiner, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Avi Smotrich, Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, Rabbi Yosef Artziel, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Ohad Krakover, Rabbi Daniel Cohen and Rabbi Yair Frank.

"We have been informed that the defense establishment is planning to demolish and evacuate the Maoz Esther neighborhood and other outposts in the coming weeks," the rabbis wrote. "We, rabbis of cities and communities signed below, express shock over this intention."

"We appeal to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and all those who can influence to prevent the act of destruction and to act quickly so that it is not carried out," they demanded. "Preventing the settlement of the people of Israel in their land is an injustice."

"It is all the more serious because they do not touch the outposts of the Palestinian Authority, which is taking over the territories of our country," they added.

"We appeal to the Israeli government, after the tragic death of its late Ahuvya Sandak, to make an effort and bring closer the young people who are working to make the desolate parts of our country flourish, and call for positive action to calm tensions," the rabbis said.