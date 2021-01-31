Despite lockdown, infection coefficient on the rise again

Tomer Lotan, head of the Magen Israel vaccination project, warned this morning (Sunday) in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) that following a period of decline, the "infection coefficient" has risen again.

"The coefficient of infection is at a delicate point. We were able to lower it to 0.9, but in recent days it has been making a U-turn back in the direction of 0.95," Lotan noted.

Yesterday, 2,596 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed out of 26,817 tests which were conducted.. The percentage of positive tests was high and stood at 10%.

1,814 patients are currently hospitalized, with 1,162 of them in serious condition and 298 of them on ventilators.

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise and now stands at 4,745.

Over 3 million Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far, with 1,729,000 having received both doses of the vaccine.