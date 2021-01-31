Employment Service: 2,865 new job seekers over weekend

The Employment Service says 2,865 new job seekers were registered during the weekend.

Since the day the lockdown began, a total of 163,104 new job seekers registered, of whom 103,178 registered since the lockdown was tightened, according to the service.

The two dominant occupational groups among registrants are teaching, education and training workers, and sales and service workers, who together constitute 41.5%. That is, 26.4% for teaching, education, and training workers and 15.1% for sales and services workers among all third lockdown registrants.

The government is expected to approve today the extension of the lockdown by another week.