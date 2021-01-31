Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik passes away

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, the rosh yeshiva of the Brisk yeshiva in Jerusalem, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 99, three months after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Rabbi Soloveitchik's funeral procession will his home at 17 Ali HaCohen Street at 11:00 a.m., and will pass through the nearby Brisk Yeshiva - on its way to the Har Hamenuhot cemetery.

Rabbi Soloveitchik's condition deteriorated on Friday. His condition was stabilized on Saturday, but deteriorated again in the evening and he passed away this morning.

The rabbi had several medical episodes over the last year, including a serious infection, a fall at home, and a complex surgery at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik is the son of Rabbi Yitzchok Zev Soloveitchik, the 'Rabbi of Brisk,' and the grandson of Rabbi Chaim of Brisk, the originator of the 'Brisker method' of studying Talmud. His son, Rabbi Yitzchok Zev (Velvel) Soloveitchik, is a lecturer at the Brisk yeshiva. Hi son-in-law, Rabbi Nechemya Kaplan, is the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Shaar HaTalmud in Jerusalem