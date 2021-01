Security forces on Sunday morning thwarted a terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction.

Initial reports indicate that the terrorist drew a knife and started running toward the junction, but was quickly neutralized by soldiers stationed there.

The IDF spokesperson said: "A report was received of an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction under the Etzion Regional Brigade. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene. Details are under examination."