Otzma Yehudit and Noam agree to joint run

The Otzma Yehudit led by Atty. Itamar Ben Gvir, and the Noam Party, led by Avi Maoz, signed an agreement last night for a joint run in the upcoming elections.

The agreement states, among other things, that "in light of the challenges facing the State of Israel and the need to form a strong and stable right-wing government and in light of the goal of connecting all parties representing religious Zionism and all of the Torah of Israel with the Land of Israel, the parties have agreed to run together."

At the signing ceremony, Ben Gvir and Maoz called on the chairman of the National Union, Bezalel Smotrich, and the chairman of the Jewish Home, Hagit Moshe, as well as other elements in religious Zionism, to sign a joint agreement.

Upon signing the agreement, Ben Gvir noted that “the people of Israel are waking up to a new morning with wonderful news. To prevent the formation of a left-wing government, unity on the right and the connection with our dear friends from the Noam party, who work with dedication to take care of the Jewish identity of the state, its security and social strength, is a winning connection. I call on all the other officials, both in the National Union and in the Jewish Home, to unite and present a winning team that will prevent the formation of a left-wing government. Our strength is in our unity. "

The chairman of Noam Avi Maoz party congratulated the agreement, saying: "I am very happy about the connection with Itamar Ben Gvir and Otzma Yehudit, a party that puts the people of Israel at the center, speaks to large and diverse audiences in the Israeli public, and we believe this morning's partnership agreement is just one link in a chain of links that will lead to a unified and strong national religious list. I call on my friends from the Jewish Home and the Religious Zionist Party to unite together and ensure that in the next term there will be a significant and important representation of a unified national religious list."