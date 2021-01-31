Hamas to begin internal leadership elections

Hamas is expected to begin its internal leadership elections within the coming two weeks, i24NEWS reported on Saturday, citing the Palestinian Arab Al-Quds newspaper.

The vote will be held simultaneously in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and abroad, the report said, adding that the election will wrap up in about two months.

The vote is being held under a previously approved schedule, although the group mulled postponing it in the wake of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' recently published decree calling for Palestinian elections.

Abbas’ decree states that legislative elections will take place on May 22. A “presidential” election will take place on July 31. It sets a deadline of August 31 for establishing the Palestinian National Council.

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

No PA elections have taken place since 2006 and similar initiatives in the past have failed to result in elections.

A recent report said Hamas does not intend to nominate a candidate on its behalf in the election for the leadership of the Palestinian Authority but may support an independent candidate.