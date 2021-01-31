Bennett: Proud of my kippah, proud of religious Zionism

Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was asked on Saturday night in an interview on Channel 12 News whether there is a chance of him running together on a joint ticket with Bezalel Smotrich.

"I wish Smotrich success, [but] Yamina is the home of religious Zionism," he said, adding, "I put my son David to sleep by reciting the bedtime Shema. I am proud of my kippah, I am proud of my values ​​and proud of the values ​​of religious Zionism which care about all the people of Israel. I am proud to be the home of religious Zionism and of the entire people of Israel."

Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, said in an interview on Kan 11 News on Saturday night said that running together with Bennett is "not relevant."

"He made a decision to go with different audiences and different values. It's not relevant. There will be one very large and varied party, and everyone will be able to identify with its title and plans," said Smotrich.

He added that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not involved at all with what happens with the Religious Zionism party.

"We haven't spoken recently. His people are not talking to me. I have great appreciation for and great criticism of Netanyahu. But we in Religious Zionism know how to handle our own political affairs very well on our own, and when we do it ourselves, we get the best results."