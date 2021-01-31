Hundreds protest death of Ahuvya Sandak, 6 arrested in Jerusalem

Hundreds of protesters held demonstrations across the country on Saturday night to protest the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a chase with police in the Binyamin region.

Demonstrations took place in Bat Yam, the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, Kedumim Junction, Bar Ilan Bridge in Ramat Gan, Meitarim Junction in Har Hevron, Kiryat Motzkin and other places.

Six protesters were arrested at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem. Attorney Rehavia Pilz of the Honenu organization is assisting the detainees.

Dozens of people took part in the protest at the Kedumim junction. One of the protesters, Hava Steig from the town of Revava, said, "We came here because we lost faith in the law enforcement system. They killed a child. There were cameras there but everything was deleted, there is a cover-up here. I am here because I am scared for my children, I cannot sit at home."