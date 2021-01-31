Netanyahu expected to reserve spot for Orly Levy-Abekasis

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will reserve the 26th spot on the Likud’s election slate for Orly Levy-Abekasis, journalist Yuval Karni of Yediot Aharonot reported on Saturday night.

Levy-Abekasis began her political career in the Yisrael Beytenu party before forming her own party, Gesher. In the last election she ran on a joint ticket with the Labor and Meretz parties.

According to the report, Netanyahu may consider reserving more spots on the Likud slate ahead of the election, possibly for Gal Hirsch, who ran with his own party in the April 2019 election, but did not pass the electoral threshold.

The Likud is still debating whether to reserve a spot on the slate for an Arab candidate.

Elsewhere, contacts between Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party and Hagit Moshe's Jewish Home on a joint run were renewed on Friday, and progress was even made in the talks. It is believed that understandings on an agreement will be reached that at the beginning of the week.