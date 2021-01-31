US tops 26 million cases of COVID-19

The COVID-19 case toll in the US topped 26 million on Saturday, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday afternoon local time, there were 26,012,880 confirmed cases in the US with 438,239 deaths, the data showed.

California reported the largest number of cases, with 3,293,762. Texas had 2,356,172 confirmed cases, followed by Florida with 1,713,589 cases, New York with 1,408,698, and Illinois with more than 1.1 million cases.

Other states with over 600,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee, New Jersey, Indiana and Michigan, according to Johns Hopkins.

The United States is the country that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, with the world’s most cases and deaths.

The new milestone comes just one week after the United States surpassed the 25 million case mark.

US President Joe Biden has said that ramping up the pace of vaccinations will be one of his top priorities.

This week, Biden announced that his administration is boosting the weekly supply of vaccines to states and territories by 16%.

He added he hopes to have enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.