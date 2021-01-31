Democratic lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus, The Hill reported on Saturday.

Molly Rose Tarpey, a spokesperson for Lynch, said he plans to isolate and will vote by proxy over the coming week. He remains asymptomatic.

Lynch had received a second dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and tested negative before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, according to CNN.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it takes “a few weeks” for the body to build immunity after vaccination, meaning that a person could be exposed just before or right after the vaccine and still get sick.

Lynch becomes the latest US lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19 this month. Several Democratic lawmakers said they tested positive after the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Last week, between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., tested positive for coronavirus.