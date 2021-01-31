WHO: Pregnant women can receive COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidelines on the coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, removing its recommendation that pregnant women not receive these vaccines.

On its website, the WHO states that "based on what we know about this kind of vaccine, we don’t have any specific reason to believe there will be specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women."

"For this reason, those pregnant women at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (e.g. health workers) or who have comorbidities which add to their risk of severe disease, may be vaccinated in consultation with their health care provider."

Earlier this week, the WHO recommended that pregnant women get vaccinated only if they were at risk of exposure to coronavirus, adding that the Moderna vaccine is not recommended for them.

Meanwhile, Prof. Osnat Wolfish, director of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, has recommended that pregnant women receive the coronavirus vaccination after the completion of the first trimester of pregnancy.