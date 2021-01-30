Johnson & Johnson vaccine not as affective as Pfizer, Moderna?
While Johnson & Johnson proving just 66% effective compared to over 90% for both Pfizer & Moderna vaccines, other factors may play a role.
COVID-19 vaccine
iStock
