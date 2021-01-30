Health Ministry: 52 dead of coronavirus since Friday

Fifty-two coronavirus patients died of the virus on Friday and Saturday, Health Ministry reports said.

According to the Ministry, 6,435 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

A total of 355 Israelis have died of coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,738. Hospitalized around the country are 1,764 coronavirus patients, including 1,173 in serious condition and 332 on ventilators.

At the same time, 2,977,696 Israelis have received the coronavirus vaccine, including 1,697,752 who have received both doses.

On Sunday, the Israeli government is expected to extend the country's lockdown by one week.