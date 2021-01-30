Watch: New White House Press Secretary keeps 'Circling Back'
Reporters continue getting the same answer from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that critics have defined as a 'growing frustration'.
Jen Psaki
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: New White House Press Secretary keeps 'Circling Back'
Watch: New White House Press Secretary keeps 'Circling Back'
Reporters continue getting the same answer from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that critics have defined as a 'growing frustration'.
Jen Psaki
Reuters
top